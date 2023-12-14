Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases 28 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $479.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $429.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.24. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

