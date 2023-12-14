Wallace Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2023

Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 127,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,682,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

