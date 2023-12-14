Wallace Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,188,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,493,000 after acquiring an additional 109,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.38.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $719.27 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $361.62 and a 52 week high of $720.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $597.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

