Wallace Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after buying an additional 27,699,844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,257 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,373,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.56 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average is $93.84.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2489 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.