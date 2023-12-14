Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Copart by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Copart by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.87 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $51.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.20.
In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663 in the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
