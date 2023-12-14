Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Copart by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,139,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Argus began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

