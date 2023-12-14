Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 157 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Saia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Down 1.3 %

SAIA opened at $398.78 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.02 and a 1-year high of $443.85. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Saia

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.