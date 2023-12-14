Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 16 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 99,720.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,480.00.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,388.96 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,421.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,426.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

