Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 177 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in MetLife by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

