Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 177 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $66.23 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

