Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Entegris by 58.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Entegris by 1,291.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG opened at $113.42 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.