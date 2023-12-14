Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of WVE stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 264,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 240.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 58,144 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 871,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WVE

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.