Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of WVE stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.12.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.
