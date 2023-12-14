WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Update

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 134.3% from the November 15th total of 27,100 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 451,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at WaveDancer

In other news, CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WaveDancer during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

WaveDancer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAVD opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. WaveDancer has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 125.25% and a negative return on equity of 357.77%.

WaveDancer Company Profile

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

