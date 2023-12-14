Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 490,000 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the November 15th total of 273,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wearable Devices Trading Up 9.2 %

WLDS opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. Wearable Devices has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Wearable Devices alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wearable Devices stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Wearable Devices worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wearable Devices Company Profile

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wearable Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wearable Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.