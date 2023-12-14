WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,506 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of WEC Energy Group worth $50,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 4.8 %

WEC opened at $87.02 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $100.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average of $85.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.