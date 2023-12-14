Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,479,500 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 8,717,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Weimob Price Performance

Shares of WEMXF opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Weimob has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

Get Weimob alerts:

About Weimob

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Weimob Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital commerce and media services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions segments. The Subscription Solutions segment provides cloud-hosted commerce and marketing SaaS products; customized software, such as ERP solutions; and other software related services, as well as WeiMall, Smart Retail, Smart Catering, Smart Hotel, Heading ERP, and others for e-commerce, retail, catering, hotel, local life, and other industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Weimob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weimob and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.