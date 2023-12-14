Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 934.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 530,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479,592 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.