Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,705. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

