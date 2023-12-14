WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WesBanco Stock Up 0.2 %

WSBCP stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

