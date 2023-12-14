West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.407 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 5.8 %

WFG opened at C$105.35 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$88.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.58 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$98.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$102.63.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$1.20. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 5.4279749 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.