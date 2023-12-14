West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 266,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

