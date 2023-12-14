West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.50. 1,250,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,713. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

