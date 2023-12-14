West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,684 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,043,000 after acquiring an additional 432,623 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMP stock traded up $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $374.53. The stock had a trading volume of 115,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,506. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.66 and a 200 day moving average of $335.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $379.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

