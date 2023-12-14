West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 920 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Ameresco worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,828,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,456,000 after purchasing an additional 972,065 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,914,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 662,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 365,008 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Ameresco by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 466,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 192,195 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ameresco by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,069,000 after purchasing an additional 188,464 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRC stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at $33,664,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at $33,664,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $451,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 793,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,930,134.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350 and have sold 1,507 shares worth $65,570. 41.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

