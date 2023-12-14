West Oak Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.0% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,332,000 after purchasing an additional 992,835 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $351,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $444.27. The stock had a trading volume of 343,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,914. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $444.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

