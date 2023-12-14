West Oak Capital LLC Buys 283 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.62. The stock had a trading volume of 709,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,481. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.85.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

