West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after acquiring an additional 64,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after purchasing an additional 225,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE EMR traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.