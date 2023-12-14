West Oak Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHY. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 6,832,304 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1,077.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,398,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,389 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 804.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 844,375 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,987,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,098,000.

Shares of SCHY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.12. 38,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,521. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $24.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

