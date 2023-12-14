West Oak Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 680.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 61,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.32. 896,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,480. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

