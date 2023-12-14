West Oak Capital LLC Has $107,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $161,798,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 265.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $150,673,000 after buying an additional 583,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after purchasing an additional 544,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $9.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.70. 1,023,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,503. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.