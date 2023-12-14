West Oak Capital LLC Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Valero Energy stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.