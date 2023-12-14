West Oak Capital LLC Has $145,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,175 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.