West Oak Capital LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 16,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.59. 3,493,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,079,283. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.