West Oak Capital LLC Has $312,000 Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,575 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ChargePoint by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,805 shares during the period. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 301,687 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Fox Advisors lowered ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. R. F. Lafferty lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.86.

Shares of CHPT traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,548,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,477,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,850,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at $143,678,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,678,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 891,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,023,512 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

