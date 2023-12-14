West Oak Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.17. 6,477,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,174,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $49.44.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WFC
Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.