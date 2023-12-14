West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 365,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.4% in the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.75.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $525.23. 442,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,848. The stock has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

