West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

SCHD traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,428. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

