West Oak Capital LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 4.5 %

MS stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,166,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,310. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

