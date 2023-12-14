West Oak Capital LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,878,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $77,450,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,609. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $170.69. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

