West Oak Capital LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.38.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $20.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $698.48. The company had a trading volume of 162,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,182. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $597.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $361.62 and a 12-month high of $720.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

