West Oak Capital LLC Sells 120 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,272,198,000 after purchasing an additional 522,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,012,000 after purchasing an additional 344,113 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after purchasing an additional 993,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,947,000 after purchasing an additional 120,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.90. 756,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,203. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.96. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTV

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.