West Oak Capital LLC Sells 166 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Hubbell accounts for approximately 1.4% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB traded up $5.38 on Thursday, hitting $320.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,251. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

