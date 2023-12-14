West Oak Capital LLC Sells 170 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Allstate by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ALL stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.23. The company had a trading volume of 350,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,790. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.62. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.