West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 60,041 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $50,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 3.4 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $359.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.28. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.15 and a twelve month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

