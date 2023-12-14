West Wealth Group LLC Invests $2.84 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,801,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $98.04. 21,180,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,021,336. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2889 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

