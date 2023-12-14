West Wealth Group LLC Sells 13,914 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

West Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,914 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.3% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.63. 2,612,280 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

