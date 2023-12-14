West Wealth Group LLC Sells 9,752 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

West Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,752 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,178,000 after buying an additional 9,833,647 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,888,000 after buying an additional 4,628,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,622 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,639. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

