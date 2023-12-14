West Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

IJH stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $276.38. The stock had a trading volume of 551,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,527. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $278.00.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.