Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 827.3% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Total Return ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 491,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 539.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 354,598 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance

WBND opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

