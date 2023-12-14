WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.57.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

